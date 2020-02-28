Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 383 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

