Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 856 Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,368,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

ANTM opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.40. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

