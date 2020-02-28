Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $27.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05.

