Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after buying an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $80.82 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,742. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

