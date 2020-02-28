Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 988 Shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 146,020 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

MUA opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

About Blackrock Muniassets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

