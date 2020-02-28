Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of -133.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.