Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $508,000 Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Icon during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Icon by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $156.68 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.