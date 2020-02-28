Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $491,000 Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of American States Water by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $34,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $830,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:AWR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

