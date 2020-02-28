Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 983 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,451,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.