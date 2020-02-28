Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 846 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after purchasing an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

