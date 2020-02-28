Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 446 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $100,079,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,336,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,294,000 after purchasing an additional 154,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

