Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 305 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after buying an additional 208,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after buying an additional 188,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 650,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $48.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.