Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 554.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 48,166 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after buying an additional 128,027 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.45 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.