Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

