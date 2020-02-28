Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 38,079 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,079 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

