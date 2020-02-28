Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 1,636 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 14.1% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.89% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $123,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

