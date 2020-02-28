Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of BRO opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after purchasing an additional 160,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after buying an additional 1,815,178 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,877,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,165,000 after buying an additional 410,087 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,907,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after buying an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

