Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGCP stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.