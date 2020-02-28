Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brink’s posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.25 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

