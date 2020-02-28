Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $424,181.84. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 151.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.