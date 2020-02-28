Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $596.61 million, a P/E ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.