Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 30,279 shares of Blackrock Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.74. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

