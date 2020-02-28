Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,157 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $178,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.25 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

