Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Holdings Increased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JMP Securities cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,548,420 shares of company stock worth $221,110,881 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

