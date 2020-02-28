Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stake Boosted by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $156.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.