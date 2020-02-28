Analysts Expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.62. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

BFS stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

