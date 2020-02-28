Analysts Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Will Post Earnings of -$4.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.35) and the highest is ($3.98). Beigene reported earnings of ($4.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($12.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.79) to ($9.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($15.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.07) to ($10.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beigene.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.53.

Shares of BGNE opened at $154.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.14. Beigene has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after acquiring an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Beigene by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beigene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

