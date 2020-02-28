ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLETE stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

