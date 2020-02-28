Alexander J. Lurie Purchases 25,000 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.67 on Friday. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
