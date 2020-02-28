Alexander J. Lurie Purchases 25,000 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Director Alexander J. Lurie acquired 25,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $3.67 on Friday. GoPro Inc has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of GoPro by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

