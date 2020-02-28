Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the January 30th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ACM stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. Aecom has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

