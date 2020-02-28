7,136 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 992,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $27.97 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

