4,488 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $294,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

