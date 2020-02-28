4,136 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,549 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNT. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.