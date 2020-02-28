38,433 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.