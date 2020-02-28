15,500 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Benchmark raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

TYL opened at $315.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.88 and a 1-year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,750 shares of company stock worth $42,133,050 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

