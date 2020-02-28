15,215 Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 86,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $3,201,274.99. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 162,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,276.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,503 shares of company stock worth $30,708,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

CCXI stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

