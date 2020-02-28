146,587 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

