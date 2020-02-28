$0.38 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 77.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $893.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.38.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

