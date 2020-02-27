Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Zscaler worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,399.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,187 shares of company stock worth $13,432,524. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.06. 76,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,787. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

