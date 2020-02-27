ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIXI. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. ZIX has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares in the company, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in ZIX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $6,784,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in ZIX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 877,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 95,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 817,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 255,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 20,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

