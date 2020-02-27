Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to “Buy”

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

NYSE:FND opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,671,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

