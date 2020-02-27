Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to “Buy”

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AC Immune has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $493.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,887 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

