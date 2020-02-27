Zacks Investment Research Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.08.

EVBG stock opened at $106.67 on Monday. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $879,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,356 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

