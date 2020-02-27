Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Hold

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Get Viewray alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Viewray has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viewray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.