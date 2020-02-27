Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) to Sell

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE GDI opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,459,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,614,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,817,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 595,925 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,373,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,274,000 after acquiring an additional 477,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,429,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,217 shares during the period.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

