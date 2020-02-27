Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) to Hold

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

PLAN opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

