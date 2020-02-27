Zacks Investment Research Boosts Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $55.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 5,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,335. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,871,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,124,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 824,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after buying an additional 89,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

