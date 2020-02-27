Zacks: Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.46. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ASTE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 1,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,259. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $928.23 million, a PE ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

