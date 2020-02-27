Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $158,529.25 in Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laurence Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.98. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Yelp by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

