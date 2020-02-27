Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,482. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.